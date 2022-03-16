Android app deals of the day: Kosmik Revenge, Hook, hocus 2, Timeflow, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is Wednesday afternoon and that means it’s time for our midweek Android app deals. On the hardware side of things, we have solid offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the OG Google Pixel Stand, but for now we are focused on the Google Play software deals. Highlights include titles like Kosmik Revenge – Retro Arcade Shooter, Hook, hocus 2, Timeflow: Time is Money Sim, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside this all-time low on the OG Google Pixel Stand, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with the S Pen Folio Case at $349 off. We also have great deals on the ASUS Chromebox 4 as well as Garmin’s all-new Instinct S2 Solar wearable. As for the add-on side of things, highlight offers include Anker’s latest Amazon sale with charging gear from $11 alongside deals on Samsung’s T7 2TB Portable SSD and everything in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, FINAL FANTASY VII remake from $12, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Kosmik Revenge:

Fight a countless number of enemies, make your way in asteroid field to collect resources, fight huge bosses with unpredictable behavior. Come play Kosmik Revenge now for a great experience! Shoot hordes of hostile space ships out, play classic games and two different daily challenges. Full HD high-dpi graphics with high end effects like motion blur, image post processing, accelerometer 3D parallax, screen shaking and more. Destroy asteroids and collect resources for upgrading your ship and power-ups including bullet time mode, multi-ways shot, and much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Greenworks’ 14-inch 10A electric corded dethatche...
beyerdynamic’s CREATOR 24 bundle includes a 24-bi...
Tested: Twelve South’s refreshed Backpack shelf p...
Sun Joe’s electric pole saw is perfect for spring yar...
Organize the garage with a 2-pack of Amazon’s Met...
This $71.50 adapter makes CarPlay wireless following f...
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game tha...
Instant’s latest model 6-qt. Vortex 6-in-1 air fr...
Load more...
Show More Comments