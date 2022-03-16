Android app deals of the day: Kosmik Revenge, Hook, hocus 2, Timeflow, more

It is Wednesday afternoon and that means it’s time for our midweek Android app deals. On the hardware side of things, we have solid offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the OG Google Pixel Stand, but for now we are focused on the Google Play software deals. Highlights include titles like Kosmik Revenge – Retro Arcade Shooter, Hook, hocus 2, Timeflow: Time is Money Sim, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside this all-time low on the OG Google Pixel Stand, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with the S Pen Folio Case at $349 off. We also have great deals on the ASUS Chromebox 4 as well as Garmin’s all-new Instinct S2 Solar wearable. As for the add-on side of things, highlight offers include Anker’s latest Amazon sale with charging gear from $11 alongside deals on Samsung’s T7 2TB Portable SSD and everything in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, FINAL FANTASY VII remake from $12, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Kosmik Revenge:

Fight a countless number of enemies, make your way in asteroid field to collect resources, fight huge bosses with unpredictable behavior. Come play Kosmik Revenge now for a great experience! Shoot hordes of hostile space ships out, play classic games and two different daily challenges. Full HD high-dpi graphics with high end effects like motion blur, image post processing, accelerometer 3D parallax, screen shaking and more. Destroy asteroids and collect resources for upgrading your ship and power-ups including bullet time mode, multi-ways shot, and much more.

