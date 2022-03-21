CDPR says new saga of Witcher games now in development, here are all of the details

CD Projekt Red took to its official Twitter page today to announce the new Witcher game. The original trilogy of games that started on PC years ago culminated in one of the best fantasy RPGs in history with the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Now, after a lengthy hiatus and what could only be described as a very rough launch with its follow-up project, Cyberpunk 2077, it is diving back into the world of The Witcher. More details below. 

New Witcher game in the works

Details are still very thin at this point on the new Witcher game, but we do know “the next installment” in the series is now in development at CDPR. The original game, which was based on a popular series of books, was released way back in 2007 and was followed up by a pair of sequels that ended with the story of Geralt in 2015’s The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Lauded as one of the best in the genre at the time, CDPR has finally announced that a new era of the franchise is now in development with today’s “a new saga begins” teaser image. 

At this point, there are no direct details on the title outside of the company working alongside Epic on a custom version of Unreal Engine 5 for development. Things are clearly still a long ways out from actually being revealed, but here’s what CDPR had to say today:

CDPR went from being one of the most prominent game developers on the planet after The Witcher 3’s release to one of the biggest disappointments after making gamers wait for nearly a decade on the broken Cyberpunk 2077 – the title has come a long way since then, but it was a disastrous launch nonetheless. Here’s to hoping it can make good with its bread and butter franchise, however many years it might take. 

