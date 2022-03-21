Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $12.50 (50% off), more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Power Delivery Charger for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 8G2WKS6E at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a 50% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. The USB-C port has the ability to deliver up to 18W while the USB-A side of things packs 12W of juice. All of this combines for a total of 30W output from a single brick, making it easy to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time without using two adapters.
Dual-port Fast Charging: with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery Port and a 12W USB-A port, fast charge 2 devices simultaneously. Charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max to 60% in just 30 minutes. that’s up to 4x faster than the 5W original charger.
Super Si, Super Cool: Introducing the Coolest innovative technology – SuperSi, This incredible heat-dissipating Silicon-based material was designed to run cool and safe even while working under overheating. meanwhile, built-in Real-time battery tracking, charge even more peace of mind.
