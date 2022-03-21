Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $12.50 (50% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
50% off From $7

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Power Delivery Charger for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 8G2WKS6E at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a 50% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. The USB-C port has the ability to deliver up to 18W while the USB-A side of things packs 12W of juice. All of this combines for a total of 30W output from a single brick, making it easy to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time without using two adapters.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Dual-port Fast Charging: with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery Port and a 12W USB-A port, fast charge 2 devices simultaneously. Charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max to 60% in just 30 minutes. that’s up to 4x faster than the 5W original charger.

Super Si, Super Cool: Introducing the Coolest innovative technology – SuperSi, This incredible heat-dissipating Silicon-based material was designed to run cool and safe even while working under overheating. meanwhile, built-in Real-time battery tracking, charge even more peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Baseus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 20W USB-C to Lightning C...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charge...
Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Phone Dashboard/Wi...
ROCKPALS’ 280Wh power station with 30W USB-C PD falls...
Tile’s 4-pack of Bluetooth Item Trackers sees fir...
Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls ...
Prep for spring with a Greenworks electric mower at the...
CDPR says new saga of Witcher games now in development,...
Load more...
Show More Comments