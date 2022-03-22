Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see Gold Box discount to best price of 2022 at $130 (Save $70)

Update: Amazon’s Gold Box sale is now dropping the Galaxy Buds Pro down to $129.99 in three different styles. That’s $20 below our original mention and one of the best prices to date.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $149.99 shipped in all styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer delivers the first time we’ve seen all four colors on sale at the same time since January at within $10 of the 2022 low. This is also 25% off, as well. Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $130 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well.

As noted above, going with the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 will let you make out for less than the lead deal, though with just $20 in savings it might be a better call just to go with the discounted flagship earbuds instead. You’ll be able to to take advantage of 360-degree spatial audio with the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside enjoying better battery life, although the more affordable offerings do enter with a more compact design and some added cash savings.

As for other ways to upgrade your Samsung everyday carry, this morning also saw the Galaxy SmartTag+ go on sale for the first time this year. Delivering Samsung’s answer to AirTags, you can bring home all of the UWB precision finding tech to make lost keys and the like a thing of the past at $34.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

