Open your garage with Siri using the meross Smart Garage Door Opener at $37.50 (Save 25%)

Runjiang-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Smart Garage Door Opener for $37.49 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally offered for $50, this coupon brings the price down to within $1 of the lowest price we’ve seen. Compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit, this smart garage door opener is compatible with “more than 200 brands.” Along with being able to remotely open and close your garage door, it will also monitor the status and can notify you if the door has been open longer than it should or before you go to bed. You can even set it up to automatically close the door after a certain time of day. To learn more, check out our launch coverage.

Along with this garage door opener, you can save on a 4-pack of meross Smart Plug Minis for $32 with the on-page coupon clipped. These smart plugs also feature support for Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit and more features can be accessed using the Meross app, like setting timers and such. The compact design of these plugs allows for either clear access to an adjacent plug for non-smart use or you could have another smart plug beside the other.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit for $80, March 23 only. Integrating with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri, these Nanoleaf lights are sure to make an impact in your office. You can also stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and releases in that category. Finally, check out today’s deals on Android and iOS/macOS apps.

meross Smart Garage Door Opener features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Note: 2.4 GHz WiFi network support only.

It is compatible with more than 200 brands. Please check whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list in “Product guides and documents-User Guide”. If your garage door needs accessories to solve compatibility issues. please send us the information of your garage opener, we can ship the proper accessory for you, make it works.

It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door.

