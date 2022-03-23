Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Pocket Harvest, Glidey, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals on Android apps are now up for the taking and sitting alongside offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 as well as its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches. Our Google Play app deal collection is headlined by titles including YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, World Cruise Story, Pocket Harvest, Glidey, Minesweeper Pro, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing deal on Galaxy Tablet S7+, this morning saw Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone with a 120Hz AMOLED display available at $100 off the going rate. Those offers also join today’s Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches that are now starting from $210 shipped. Be sure to check out this deal on the HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $39.50, Just Dance 2022 from $21, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on YoWindow Weather:

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

