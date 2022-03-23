Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Railways!, Slo Mo Boy, gTasks, more

Today’s best iOS app deals are joined by a series of notable offers on Apple hardware including the latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros, the Powerbeats Pro, and the 24-inch M1 iMac models back at the Amazon lows. But for now it’s all about the games and apps with headliner deals waiting below on titles like Railways!, gTasks Pro for Google Tasks, Slo Mo Boy, YouThere, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Remote Control for computer: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Slo Mo Boy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YouThere: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Human Design App: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CropSize – Image Size Editor: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Image Editor Pixelstyle: $1 (Reg. $10)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $39.50, Just Dance 2022 from $21, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KEV: White Balance Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Photo Image Editor Pixelstyle: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Railways:

Railways features minimalist and artistic elements merged in an immersive experience where the perks of a train trip are emphasized: astonishing landscapes observed at a slow pace. Each level will bring a new challenge to the track, more chaos and of course clever moves from your side. All aboard! This train is ready to depart!

