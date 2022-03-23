Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles HomeKit starter set sees $40 discount down to $80

Update: This Nanoleaf deal has returned for today only at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, as well as part of its Deals of the Day.

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $79.99 shipped. Down from the usual $120 price tag, this is delivering the best price in over 8 months at within $3 of the all-time low. Not only are you looking at $40 in savings, but also the first notable price cut of the year at $20 below our previous holiday mention. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules. In total, you’re getting five of the lighting panels in the set alongside the controller and power supply that will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. Head below for more.

Though if you’re in the market for the latest and greatest from Nanoleaf, its new Lines are worth a look. I’ve been loving them since setting the lights up late last year, and have to say that I’m impressed by the new form-factor. It delivers a unique way to add some multicolor accent lighting to a space with a modular design, which you can learn all about in our hands-on review right here.

Giving Nanoleaf’s offerings a run for their money, some of Philips Hue’s popular smart home upgrades are also on sale. This morning saw a rare discount land on its new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip alongside other lighting bundle for decking out your HomeKit setup. All of this week’s other best smart home gear is also up for grabs in our guide right here.

More info on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

