CASETiFY buy two get 20% off spring sale now live: iPhone 13 cases, AirPods gear, and more

After launching a number of new crossover collections this year, CASETiFY has now kicked off its spring smartphone case sale. While, as expected, many of the new Co-Lab lines are excluded, you can now take advantage of a buy two get 20% off promotion on a wide range of the brand’s other popular cases. Now’s a great time to score some spring designs to match your outfits as you’ll find loads of iPhone 12 and 13 options as well as Samsung Galaxy and other handset cases eligible for the sale. Shipping prices vary by item and location and you can head below for even more details along with the CASETiFY spring smartphone case sale promotion code.

CASETiFY spring smartphone case sale

As we mentioned above you can now score 20% off your order when adding any two eligible cases to your cart. Simply use code Bloom22 at checkout to do so. The CASETiFY spring smartphone case sale also happens to include some Apple Watch and AirPods accessories as well – many of which have matching cases to go with them.

CASETiFY has set up a landing page featuring many of its best-selling, spring-ready designs to make your finding your favorites a bit easier. From floral and heart patterns to happy faces, cow prints, and more, everything here will work the code above. Just keep in mind that, while there are exclusions in the form of its latest crossover collaborations, there are many other cases and accessories on the site that will work – basically everything that doesn’t have the “this item will be excluded from promotions and discount codes.” notification under the add too cart button.

However, if you would prefer to stick with the novel collaboration design capsules, despite only being available at full price, here’s some of our coverage for the most exciting of them:

CASETiFY Spring Botanicals 2 case features:

Our Ultra Impact Crush Cases are military-grade drop tested from 9.8-feet, and made with qìtech 2.0, our proprietary shock-absorbing material.Our upgraded qìtech 2.0 reduces impact by 95% (lab tested!) while maintaining its super sleek slimness. Every detail is fine-tuned for optimal protection, superior impact resistance, and ultra-sleek, ultra-slim style. We take a 3-part approach to protection: Lifted camera ring to protect the camera lens, extra qìtech 2.0 covered corner bumpers for 360-degree protection, and finally the raised bezel protects screens when dropped frontward.

