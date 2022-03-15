CASETiFY’s new Harry Potter iPhone gear arrives with first lenticular case, Watch bands, more

The new CASETiFY Harry Potter iPhone collection is being revealed today. Inspired by the Wizarding World, CASETiFY is teaming up with Warner Bros. to deliver a collection of Harry Potter iPhone and Samsung Galaxy gear including leather Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin cases as well as AirPods covers, Apple Watch bands, the new beaded phone strap, and more. Head below for a closer look and details on when you can actually score some of it for yourself.

CASETiFY Harry Potter iPhone collection

Today’s CASETiFY Harry Potter iPhone collection announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s latest collaborations with Pokémon as well as its latest SpongeBob gear and the fantastic Peanuts lineup before that. And now, just days away from the full gameplay reveal from the upcoming AAA Wizarding World RPG, it’s time for the Harry Potter iPhone collection.

The new protective iPhone and Samsung cases will come in various flavors, much like previous collections, while depicting iconic Hogwarts experiences like “Harry’s first interaction with the Mirror of Erised (available exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app), his very first broomstick, and his epic battle with the Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets.” As we mentioned above there will also be a lineup of leather variants allowing customers to align themselves with “house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.”

The collection will also usher in CASETiFY’s very first Lenticular Case:

When tilted from side to side, the new Lenticular Case will reveal the Marauder’s Map to its owner. Designs will be available on a range of CASETiFY’s signature styles—with custom options made for the ultra-durable Impact Case series, Reflective-Plate Material Cases, Compostable Cases, and the Impact Crush series from the sustainable Re/CASETiFY Collection, retailing for $40 USD and up.

From there, alongside the CASETiFY Harry Potter iPhone collection gear, fans will also find a series of accessories for Apple Watch and AirPods including the highly-designed 3D Golden Snitch option that features the inscription “I Open At The Close.”

To dress every student’s tech in full house colors, fans can also shop a limited-edition collection of classic AirPods cases and Apple Watch bands—in addition to the new Beaded Phone Strap, a trendy hands-free accessory decorated with house colors and mascot charms. Accessories in the collection are available in limited quantities and retail for $35 USD and up.

Those interested can sign up to join the waitlist for priority access on this page with an official launch set for later this month on March 31, 2022, at 1 a.m. PST.

