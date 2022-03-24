Here’s our first look at the upcoming LEGO Republic Fighter Tank and its 187th legion Clones

Just after seeing three all new Star Wars Dioramas debut today, we’re getting a first look at one of the more interesting LEGO sets due out this spring. Marking yet another new Clone Wars creation for 2022, the new LEGO Republic Fighter Tank will be arriving later in the year with three all-new 187th legion Clone Troopers.

LEGO Republic Fighter Tank revealed!

We were first able to corroborate the Republic Fighter Tank reports back at the beginning of March following months of seemingly less-than-credible rumors. After all of that, we’re now getting a first look at the new creation. As previously reported, this is going to be LEGO Star Wars set number 75342 and will be arriving on May 1. While the price has yet to be confirmed by the LEGO Group itself, we’re expecting a $39.99 price point here in the United States.

How that budget actually gets spent on the new Clone Wars kit has been up in the air up until now. But now that there’s actually an idea of what the build will look like, we can break down the set. Shown off in one of the LEGO Group’s usual lifestyle photos for play-scale sets like this, the part count of the Republic Fighter Tank is currently unknown. Even so, it will be on the larger side compared to previous releases of the same vehicle.

That being said, it doesn’t look to be one of the better recreations. We only have one photo to go off of right now, but the use of larger pieces seem to ditch some of the more signature details of the tank while upping the size. So while a lot of recent LEGO Star Wars sets as of late have focused on downsizing popular starfighters from a galaxy far, far away, this time things are increasing in size at the expense of accuracy.

Minifigures on the other hand do not disappoint. The upcoming Republic Fighter Tank will mark the very first brick-built debut of the 187th legion Clone Troopers, who come decked out in purple colorways. There will be a pair of different troopers included, with two standard Clones joined by an Airborne version. Then as the fourth minifig in the set, the LEGO Group will include the Mace Windu figure we got in last year’s UCS Republic Gunship.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It might just be the first look at the set and a bit early to jump to final conclusions, but the latest Republic Fighter Tank is certainly a little rough around the edges. The build leaves a lot to be desired compared to previous versions of the LEGO vehicle, especially considering that the price the last time around was actually less than the new 75342 version.

I am getting flashbacks from the 2020 AAT set that has been regarded as one of the worst LEGO interpretations of an iconic Star Wars vehicle.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!