LEGO slated to release new Republic Fighter Tank in May with three 187 legion Clone Troopers

Ahead of the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars summer wave, today we’re getting a first look into what to expect from the upcoming Republic Fighter Tank. Arriving as set number 75342, the new LEGO build will include four total minifigures with the 187 legion Clone Troopers making their brick-built debut.

LEGO Republic Fighter Tank launching this spring

Today’s news joins the ongoing LEGO Star Wars 2022 rumor report we first noted back at the start of the year. Alongside the nine sets that we already know are on the way, yet another LEGO build will be launching ahead of time inspired by the Clone Wars and the 187 legion,

9to5Toys has been able to report for some time now that the 2022 lineup would include LEGO set number 75342. Up until now there wasn’t much information on what the kit would include or when we’d see the build hit store shelves, though recent leaks have confirmed what to expect from the upcoming creation. As for what we’ll see as the latest from LEGO Star Wars, set 75342 will arrive as the Republic Fighter Tank. This $40 set will be debuting later this spring with four minifigures and an unknown part count.

LEGO’s previous Republic Fighter Tank from 2017

We last saw a LEGO Republic Fighter tank debut back in 2017 as set number 75182 at the $25 price point. Now 5 years later the same vehicle from the Clone Wars is getting the brick-built treatment once again at a higher price point. While we will likely see a similar overall build to its predecessor, the new LEGO 187 legion will include a better assortment of figures in order to justify the higher price compared to the lower $25 going rate last time around.

Speaking of those minifigures, there is even more to be excited about. The set will feature the very first LEGO 187th legion Clone Troopers, who come decked out in purple colorways. There will be a pair of different troopers included, with two standard Clones joined by an Airborne version. Then as the four minifig in the Republic Fighter Tank, the LEGO Group will include the Mace Windu figure we got in last year’s UCS Republic Gunship.

A closer look at the new 187 legion Clone Troopers

Other things that we can confirm as of now on LEGO set 75342 is that the Republic Fighter Tank will be arriving later this spring ahead of the full Star Wars summer 2022 wave. Slated to release right on May 1, the kit will enter at the $39.99 price point. It is likely that the build will be launching right alongside the UCS Landspeeder that 9to5Toys has been able to report on since last fall, too.

9to5Toys’ Take:

This set has been one of the least-likely rumors from the LEGO Star Wars side of things in quite some time, but officially looks to be happening now. I know many builders like myself are hoping for a more substantial build from the Republic Fighter Tank compared to the previous version, but the 187 legion troopers are definitely going to be the main people-pleaser this time around.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!