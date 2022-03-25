Latest Apple TV Siri Remote with refreshed design on sale from $50 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple TV Siri Remote for $54 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low at the retailer, this is $1 below our previous mention and the first notable discount of the year. Also available at Verizon for $49.99, matching the lowest price overall to date. Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

If you want to make sure you don’t lose that shiny new remote, it’s worth spending some cash on this elago Locator case. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the cover in our launch coverage.

As far as other options go to improve your Apple home theater, there are a pair of iTunes sale live from earlier in the week that are worth a look. First up, we have a collection of Academy Award-winning flicks in a $10 or less Oscars movie sale that is now joined by a collection of TV shows at $15 per season. That includes hits like the latest season of Euphoria as well as all of Westworld, and much more.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

