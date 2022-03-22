Apple launches Oscars movie sale with $10 or less Academy Award-winners, plus $1 rental

The Oscars are just under a week away, and Apple is celebrating the latest awards show with a new iTunes movie sale. Discounting a selection of popular titles including previous Best Picture winners, flicks with outstanding performances, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s Best Picture Winner movie sale now live

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes deliver a selection of $10 or less titles that have won best picture at the Academy Awards. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. These will all become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside Best Picture winners, Apple is also carrying the iTunes discounts over to a selection of films with outstanding performances. These are marked down to $10 or less as well, and include plenty of discounts in a wide range of genres.

And last up, a collection of other popular titles are also up for grabs at $8 or less. These aren’t necessarily Academy Awards winners or nominees, but are some of the more popular titles released over the last decade and are just as noteworthy in any case.

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Fortress. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure title starring Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, and Jesse Metcalfe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!