Apple discounts latest seasons of Westworld and Euphoria to $15 each, plus complete box sets

Earlier this week, we saw Apple launch a new $10 or less movie sale courtesy of iTunes, and now those same savings are being carried over to various TV shows. This time around, some of HBO’s most popular series are taking the spotlight with both Westworld and Euphoria seasons being discounted down to $15 each. That’s alongside some complete box sets at the best prices of the year, all of which will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple discounts Westworld and Euphoria in latest TV sale

Headlining today are the first three seasons of Westworld marked down to $14.99 each. Normally fetching $20 per season, you can now score the first discount of the year on HBO’s hit science fiction series. Today’s offer delivers a rare all-around price cut and lets you dive into the popular show before season four drops later this year.

There’s also a few other single seasons up for grabs at $15 each, down from $20. Most notably is the latest season of Euphoria, which just finished airing a few weeks ago and is on sale for the very first time. Check the others out below.

We’re also seeing some complete box sets of various shows at iTunes, as well. These will become a permanent part of your collection just like everything else in today’s sale but gives you multiple seasons of some hit shows in the process.

