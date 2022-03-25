Logitech Crayon works with any of Apple’s latest iPads and is now down to $58.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech Crayon for iPad at $58.45 shipped. Down from its usual $70 price tag, you’re looking at the steepest discount in over 2 months while beating our previous mention from back in February by just a penny. This new grey version of Logitech’s popular Crayon stylus launched last year and arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPads. Ranging from the entry-level 10.2-inch model to higher-end iPad Pro configurations and more, this delivers Apple Pencil features for less. Refueling over a built-in Lightning port, it offers palm rejection features on top of fast-pairing right to your device. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the original model, too.

Those who would rather spend a bit more cash can currently save on Apple’s own first-party accessory. Currently marked down at Amazon, the $25 discount on Apple Pencil 2 is delivering the best price of the year so far at $104, with all of its elevated features for drawing, taking notes, and just improving the iPadOS experience overall.

Today’s lead deal arrives just in time to pair with the latest 10.2-inch iPad. Currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, the $50 in savings go a long way at making this 256GB model even more affordable than normal. If you’d prefer a more premium option, you can still score the launch discounts on iPad Air 5 at $29 off.

Logitech Crayon for iPad features:

Select objects or take notes on your compatible Apple device with this Logitech Crayon digital pencil. Palm rejection technology ensures you don’t make unwanted marks, while the smart tip lets you draw precise lines. A lightning cable (not included) charges your Logitech Crayon digital pencil for up to 7.5 hours of writing time, and the flat shape prevents accidental rolling off your desk.

