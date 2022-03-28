PowerA’s Switch Travel Pro Case hits new low at $18.50 + more gear from $14.50 (Up to 48% off)

Alongside this morning’s rare offer on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller, we are also now tracking a some solid price drops on PDP and PowerA Switch protective cases/controllers from $14.50 via Amazon. First up, we have a now Amazon all-time low on the PowerA Travel Pro Case for Nintendo Switch at $18.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one hit Amazon back in October at $30 and has gone for between $22 and $25 since January before dropping to the lowest we have tracked this morning. Compatible with all Switch models, it delivers a travel-friendly protective home for your console with a hardshell case, a rubberized handle, dual zipper pulls, and molder, felt-lined interior. You’ll also find a built-in padded screen protector flap, storage for up to nine game cards, and an additional accessory compartment. This is an official licensed accessory, much like the others you’ll find on sale down below.

Be sure to take a look at the Pokémon Snorlax & Friends Switch controller and case from PowerA that launched last month. Then dive into this rare deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console while it’s still live. This is the lowest we have tracked on the collectible console and you can bring one home packed with all of the original Zelda games from $42.50.

PowerA Travel Pro Case features:

Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls + Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards + Officially licensed gaming case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

