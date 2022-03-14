Go quick! Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console sees rare price drop to $42.50

Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition at $42.50 shipped. Regularly $50, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon, a few bucks under our holiday mention, and the best we can find. It is still ships at the full $50 MSRP via Best Buy. Debuting last year as part of Nintendo’s E3 showcase, this is a collectible and playable handheld console based on the classic Game & Watch devices. Made in celebration of 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series, it comes with three titles from the classic era of the franchise including The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening alongside “a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer.” More details in our feature piece and down below.

You can learn even more about the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition in our coverage from last summer. While we all await what should be the full reveal and potential release of Breath of the Wild 2 later this year, this is a great collector’s piece that also includes the two original titles that started the series on its iconic journey.

Speaking of Zelda, Nintendo just recently added Majora’s Mask to its Switch Online Expansion Pass just before F-Zero X made its debut last week. Just make sure you check out this epic Zelda Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue while you’re at it.

And in case you missed it, LEGO officially unveiled seven new Super Mario sets with the full debut of Princess Peach and more. Hit up our coverage for a closer look.

More on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld:

With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series.

Included are three Full Legend of Zelda games; The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

There’s also a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer

