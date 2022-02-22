PowerA’s new Pokémon Snorlax & Friends Switch controller and case up for pre-order from $20

We are getting some new Pokémon Nintendo Switch accessories from PowerA with the now available Snorlax & Friends line. PowerA is well known around these parts for its popular Switch accessories and with Pokémon Legends: Arceus now out in the wild, it’s time to take a look at the new Snorlax & Friends controller and case for Nintendo’s current-generation consoles. Head below for more details and live pre-order links to the new Pokémon Nintendo Switch PowerA gear.

New Pokémon Nintendo Switch accessories from PowerA

We have gone hands-on with the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and you can get all of our impressions right here alongside coverage of the new HORI accessories and Jazwares starter Pokémon plushies themed after the latest pocket monster adventure. And while the new Pokémon Nintendo Switch accessories from PowerA aren’t necessarily inspired by Legend: Arceus, they do feature some of the most beloved characters in the franchise with an adorable Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevee rendering for your collection.

Snorlax & Friends PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller

The new Pokémon Nintendo Switch accessories from PowerA are headlined by the Snorlax & Friends PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. Following in line with the rest of the extensive family of Enhanced Wired controllers from the brand, you’ll find the same $28 MSRP along with the built-in 3.5mm headset jack, mappable gaming buttons around the back, and the officially licensed treatment here. Where it stands out from the pack is with a minty green/blue paint job and the aforementioned Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevee rendering along the front:

Pre-orders are now live on the new Snorlax & Friends PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller at $27.99 with a March 17, 2022 release date.

Pokémon: Snorlax & Friends PowerA Protection Case

The new PowerA lineup also includes the Pokémon: Snorlax & Friends PowerA Protection Case compatible with the Nintendo Switch OLED model, standard edition, and the handheld-only Lite variant. It has also received the minty green treatment with grey and off-white trim, darker green zipper accents, and the Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevee visage. It features a ”sturdy“ outer shell along with the rubberized handle, zippered mesh storage in the molded interior, and a built-in padded screen flap to keep your console safe. The same licensed seal of approval from Nintendo and the extended two-year warranty apply here as well.

This one is set for release on the same day as the controller with a $19.99 Prime shipped pre-order price on Amazon.

The new Pokémon Nintendo Switch accessories from PowerA join the new mappable PDP controllers we featured last month. They are made to match the black and white model OLED Switch console with a similar aesthetic treatment across three different configurations including a translucent Rock Candy gamepad and a matching protective case. Get a closer look right here.

More on the Snorlax & Friends PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

Adorable Pokémon design featuring Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevee

3.5mm audio jack

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft (3m) USB Cable

No batteries required

Officially licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!