LEGO’s Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree see rare discounts to $40.50 each (Save 20%)

As some of the more popular LEGO sets for older builders since launching last year, the Botanical Garden collection has been hard to find on store shelves period. Now not only are two of the kits in stock, but also matched down to some of the best prices yet via Amazon. Right now you can score the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $40.49 shipped at Amazon, down from the usual $50 price tag. Coming within cents of the all-time low, this is the best price of the year and a rare all-around offer. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own bouquet. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for a notable discount on the LEGO Bonsai Tree.

If you’re in the market for another way to bring some brick-built greenery to your collection, Amazon is also discounting the LEGO Bonsai Tree to $40.33. Sitting at the best price of the year, this one is also a rare all-around chance to find it available period, let alone down from the usual $50 price tag.

Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 so far in our hands-on review.

Amongst all of the other LEGO news this week, be sure to go check out our reviews of the new 2022 Star Wars buildable helmet series. We also just got a first look at three new sets from the upcoming movie Lightyear to go alongside the first look at the upcoming Republic Fighter Tank which has been revealed ahead of an official announcement.

LEGO Flower Bouquet features:

The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included. This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses.

