Logitech’s G915 TKL wireless mechanical gaming keyboard hits Amazon low at $170.50

Amazon is offering the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $170.59 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by an additional $2. As one of the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market, the G915 TKL features Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology that delivers “pro-grade performance and flexibility” without having to plug in. Lasting up to 40 hours per charge, you can easily get through a few days of gaming before having to plug back in as well. Not only that, but it features low-profile switches that “offer the speed, accuracy, and performance” of traditional switches but at half the height. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for something more along the lines of a productivity keyboard instead of gaming, consider instead picking up the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard at Amazon for $120. That’s a full $50 below today’s lead deal and it actually delivers more features in some areas, while it lags behind in others. You’ll find that it can pair to your computer either over Bluetooth (my preferred method) or with a 2.4GHz dongle, depending on what works best. Plus, it has a low-profile design that’s even more slim and compact then the G915. However, it’s not mechanical and certainly not gaming-grade, so those thoughts are worth keeping in mind.

Speaking of gaming, did you see the Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $700 right now? It packs an RTX 3050 GPU which is ready to leverage both DLAA and DLAA as well as play ray traced games with ease. The 1080p 144Hz display is perfect for on-the-go gaming and you’ll even score a 2-year warranty with purchase.

Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

Lightspeed wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetic for battle stations. Delivers 40 hours on a single full charge.

Lightsync technology provides RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from about 16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.

Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height The GL Clicky switch features a distinctive sound and tactile feedback. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.

