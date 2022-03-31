RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Nintendo Switch Case hits all-time low at $15 (25% off), more

Justin Kahn -
New low $15

Amazon is now offering the RDS Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case Zelda Link’s Awakening Edition for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. You’ll also find the Donkey Kong Country model down at the same price, which is within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Along with the officially licensed artwork, they deliver a hard-shell protective case with a PU leather covering, rubber grip handle, and a “sure glide” zipper with a themed pull (a sweet Hylian Shield or bunch of bananas, in this case). Alongside enough storage for eight game cards, the interior effectively doubles as viewing stand while on-the-go. More details below. 

At $15, this is mostly on par with the most affordable Switch cases you’ll find from the top third-party brands. However, there are a couple of PowerA’s Protection Cases going for less starting from just over $11 Prime shipped right now including the Crash Bandicoot Quantum and Zelda Midnight Ride models. 

Just be sure to swing by our previous roundup of PowerA accessories where you’ll find additional options, including the pro and kevlar models, as well as some of its Switch controllers starting from $14.50 Prime shipped

It has been a busy day in the world of Nintendo thus far with the OLED model Switch going on sale alongside the availability of the hard-to-find Switch Online SEGA wireless controllers. Just be sure to check out the LEGO Peach’s Castle and the latest NES and SNES Switch Online games headlined by Earthworm Jim 2 if you haven’t yet. 

RDS Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case features:

  • Durable hard-shell protective case with a PU leather covering featuring a collectable deboss Zelda image
  • Patented adjustable viewing stand allows for play and view on the go
  • Designed to provide maximum protection for the Switch Lite with recessed storage securing a game case that holds up to 4 games (included)
  • Comfortable rubber grip handle and sure glide zipper with iconic zipper pull
  • Only licensed cases meet Nintendo’s rigorous testing requirments meant to protect your Switch Lite console

