LEGO reveals new Nintendo Peach’s Castle ahead of Mario Day announcement

The annual Mario Day festivities are now underway for 2022 and the LEGO Group is getting in on the action by showcasing the latest additions to its collection of Nintendo Kits. Joining the likes of Mario and Luigi, Peach is now getting the spotlight as an electronic figure alongside the upcoming LEGO Peach’s Castle.

Update: The LEGO Group’s Mario Day celebration is now live, though no additional details have emerged on the sets. Stay tuned here as we wait for more information.

Here’s our first look at the LEGO Mario Peach’s Castle

Originally teased by the official LEGO Instagram and now taken down, today we’re getting a first look at the latest addition to the Super Mario lineup. In what will mark the theme’s first expansion for 2022, we last saw the LEGO and Nintendo collaboration pump out some nifty Luigi’s Mansion-inspired kits back on Halloween.

Now in celebration of Mario Day, we’re getting a look at the latest wave of new creations. We’re still waiting for an official announcement from the LEGO Group, but in the meantime be sure to check out all of the details ahead of time below.

Headlining all of the new unveils is going to be the debut of Princess Peach into the LEGO Super Mario collection as the latest electronic figure. While she won’t come in the actual Peach’s Castle set, she’ll likely appear in her own Starter Course like we’ve seen for Mario and Luigi in the past, the figure is joined in the latest lineup of Expansion Sets by the like of Bowser, Ludwig von Koopa, Bowser, and Pink Toad in the main castle set. The collection will also see other characters, both friend and foe, like a Yellow Toad, Spike, and a Boomerang Bro.

Full reveal coming at 10 a.m. EST

There’s still some info that is up in the air and will likely be unveiled later today. Over on the Super Mario section of LEGO Shop Online, there is a landing page with a countdown to the actual Mario Day announcement. Slated for a 10 a.m. EST reveal, this should be when all of the pricing and part count details are revealed.

You can learn more about what to expect from the LEGO Super Mario theme in our hands-on review. And if you’ve yet to try out the Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

