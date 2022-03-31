Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

After seeing a rare price drop on new condition OLED model Switch consoles this morning, Nintendo has now unveiled some NES and new SNES Switch Online games. Nintendo has been focused on adding value to its newer N64 and SEGA libraries as of late – we saw F-Zero X and some new Genesis titles this month after Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask launched in February – but it is now ready to bring some new classics to the entry level tier for the rest of us. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New NES and SNES Switch Online games have arrived

The NES and new SNES Switch Online games coming as part of Nintendo’s March 2022 update include classics like 1989’s Dig Dug II and Mappy Land as well as what is arguably this month’s headliner, Earthworm Jim 2. Initially released back in 1995, the run and gun-style title is sometimes more associated with the SEGA version, but it is now live for Switch Online members with no Expansion Pack needed – that’s only for the SEGA and N64 titles. Next time you boot up your SNES library you’ll be able to save Princess What’s-Her-Name from Psy-Crow to your heart’s content:

In this wild platformer released for the Super NES console in 1995, you worm your way back into your super suit and take on the role of Jim, the annelid with attitude! The plot picks up after Jim’s successful rescue of Princess What’s-Her-Name and his less-than-successful attempts to woo her immediately thereafter. Just when it seemed the princess would have a change of heart, the evil Psy-Crow swooped in and kidnapped her, eager to claim the crown for himself. Now it’s up to Jim to stop their wedding, following their trail from planet to planet. But he’s not alone this time—his pal Snott is along for the ride. Jump, shoot, swing, and slime your way across 10 different levels, catch Psy-Crow, and rescue the girl of Jim’s dreams!

Take a look at the NES & Super NES March 2022 Game Updates trailer below:

And in case you still need one, we saw the the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller for Switch Online come back in-stock directly from Nintendo alongside a rare chance to score the the SEGA Genesis Control Pad for Switch.

If you need to refresh your base level Switch Online subscription, Amazon still has one-year memberships on sale for $18.50 right here.

Here’s some more Nintendo coverage to browse through:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!