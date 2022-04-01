Samsung’s latest 980 PRO 2TB 7,000MB/s Internal SSD hits new low at $295, more from $50

Amazon is now offering the latest-generation Samsung 980 PRO 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $294.75 shipped. This one launched at $450 back in October of 2021 and has more recently been in the $350 range. Today’s deal is $155 off the original price, $55 under the more recent going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. The 1TB version is sitting at within about $7 of its all-time low right now at $169.99. This is among Samsung’s top of the line offerings compatible with PS5 and your PC rig. It runs up to 7,000MB/s with a built-in heatsink “to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control.” This model features a PCIe Gen4 interface that is, according to Samsung, twice as fast as the Gen3 models. Get an even closer look and more details in our launch coverage right here and head below for more internal SSD deals. 

If you’re looking for some portable SSD storage, we are still tracking a notable hangover price from yesterday’s World Backup Day (be sure to check out our feature piece) on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $199.99 shipped. This is easily one of the best models on the market right now for most folks with up to 1,050MB/s transfers rates, 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, alongside a handy carabiner loop. 

  • Next-Level Performance W/Maximum Heat Control: The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs
  • Maximum Speed: Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata Ssds
  • A Winning Combination: Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More

