Save 64% on this Synco 2-person wireless Lavalier microphone system at $149

B&H, through its DealZone discounts, is offering the Synco WMic-T3 2-person Wireless Lavalier Microphone System for $149 shipped. Normally listed for $399, this 63% discount is the lowest price we can find for this microphone system. Adorama also carries this microphone setup but at the $399 list price. Coming with two transmitters and one receiver, this system is perfect for vloggers, journalists, and more. You get Lavalier microphones included with the kit, but it just uses a 3.5mm jack for the microphone input, so you could use your own mics. Both the receiver and transmitters boast 10 hours of battery life with a 3.5-hour charge time, which is done over the USB-C ports. Keep reading for more.

Little LCDs on the devices display information about what channel they are transmitting/receiving on as well as battery status and more. Multiple output audio cables are included for connecting the receiver to a camera. At the $149 price point, it will be hard to find similar deals from name brands you can trust. Movo has its 1-person wireless Lavalier system for $100. A 2-person system from Movo can also be had for $150.

If you’re looking for a microphone designed for stationary use, look no further. The Shure MV7 Microphone can be had for $224 with the mic stand clamp. This is only the third price drop we’ve seen for this microphone. The HyperX Streamer Starter Kit can also be had for $60. This kit includes the HyperX SoloCast USB Mic and Cloud Core headset. Finally, you can check out this deal on the Carhartt Force Pro backpack at $90. This bag is perfect for transporting your miscellaneous gear that doesn’t have its own bag or home.

Synco WMic-T3 2-person Lavalier System features:

3.5mm TRS, 3.5mm TRRS, and XLR connection cables for hookup to cameras, mobile devices, and professional camcorders

Utilizes the UHF frequency band from 512 to 537 MHz (Group A) and 564 to 589 MHz (Group B) to avoid interference from VHF and 2.4 GHz microphone systems, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi

Built-in audio signal processing chip, which filters undesirable noises and radio-frequency interference, and delivers clear audio quality

Adjustable RF signal strength helps to balance power consumption and audio recording quality in different conditions

