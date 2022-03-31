Upgrade to Shure’s brilliant MV7 USB/XLR mic with a rare price drop from $224, more from $62

Amazon is now offering rare price drops on some of the best USB-equipped podcasting and recording mics out there in its latest Shure sale. You can score the Shure MV7 Microphone for $224 shipped with the mic stand clamp or for $242 with the desktop tripod. Also matched at B&H. Regularly $249 and $269 respectively, this is only the third price drop we have tracked on Amazon, a 2022 low, and the best price we can find. It is also within a few bucks of the all-time low outside of a brief $219 offer for Black Friday. This options separates itself from more affordable options in a few ways; it comes from brand of great renown in the recording industry for its mics, accepts both USB and XLR connections, and features an all-metal construction. Add in the touch controls for gain, monitoring mix, mute, and more alongside built-in headphone input and you’re looking at a particularly high-quality and versatile solution for a number of recording applications. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the latest Amazon Shure sale for up to 28% off a range of its lauded microphones, headphones, and more from $62. Filmmakers will also want to take a closer look as we are also seeing some of the brand’s on-camera microphone solutions as well.

We are also tracking a notable deal on HyperX’s Streamer Starter Pack, but you’ll want to take a look at the new PreSonus Dynamic USB mic as well. This one is about as close as I’ve seen to the Shure quality in the dynamic USB category without spending as much. We recently went hands-on to give its built-in FX and included tripod a run for its money, coming away quite impressed with the entire package.

Shure MV7 Microphone features:

USB OR XLR CONNECTIONS: Dual USB;XLR output allows digital or analog recording

CLOSE MIC APPLICATIONS: Great for podcasting, recording, live streaming, and more.

INTUITIVE TOUCH PANEL CONTROLS: Intuitive touch panel for control over gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting.

BUILT-IN HEADPHONE OUTPUT: The Built-in headphone output allows for direct headphone monitoring while recording.

