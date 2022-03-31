Protect your belongings with the Carhartt Force Pro backpack at its new $90 low price

Amazon is currently offering the Carhartt Unisex Force Pro Backpack for $89.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $115, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen this backpack offered. You can get this bag from Carhartt in all colors at this same price, unlike Amazon which is only offering the black option at this discount. The 1200 denier polyester has Rain Defender water repellent to keep your belongings safe and dry. Two large storage compartments are joined by the sleeve for a laptop up to 17-inches. The shoulder straps feature FastDry technology to wick away sweat which improves comfort during long walks. A dedicated power bank compartment has a cord port for charging your devices. Three exterior pockets allow for the storage of smaller items. You can use a built-in strap to transport this bag on a handle of luggage. Keep reading for more.

Carhartt also has its Essentials Backpack for $40. This smaller bag can carry a laptop up to 15-inches. The overall smaller size makes this bag better for travel and school. You’ll find the same Rain Defender water repellent built-in. There is also the Carharrt Legacy Cross Body Gear Organizer for $30. Designed for those out working out in the field and who need quick access to gear. A large main pocket features organizers and loops for various items. In that same vein is the Cargo Hook-N-Haul Hip Pack for $30. Both feature the Rain Defender to keep gear dry.

Amazon is also offering the Carhartt Legacy Tool Roll for less than $19. This will allow you to organize your screwdrivers and other tools in one package. You can also save on the RDS Game Traveler Switch Case for $15. This Zelda Link’s Awakening-themed case is the perfect companion for your switch while traveling. If you’re looking for a new laptop, check out these deals on ASUS laptops and Chromebooks before the day ends. Starting at $200, there are some great options for just about anyone.

Carhartt Unisex Force Pro Backpack features:

Padded air mesh back panel and contour fit shoulder straps with FastDry technology wicks away sweat for comfort

Three additional exterior pockets for extra storage with easy access plus fleece lined eyewear compartment

1200 denier polyester with Rain Defender durable water repellent and Duravax abrasian resistant base

Dedicated padded compartment stores up to a 17 inch laptop plus Two large main compartments with ample space for gear and additional organization pockets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!