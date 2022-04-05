Dash Compact Masticating Juicer and sorbet maker now matching 2022 low at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer in all colorways for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop, matching the 2022 low, and the best price we can find. We have only seen them go for any less twice in the last year or more. Featuring a slender form-factor that doesn’t take up much counter space and is far less cumbersome than some of the competitors out there, it will deliver easy homemade juice all spring and summer. It takes “fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, wheatgrass,” and more and separates the juice from the pulp for you alongside the ability to make sorbets when you’re up for a treat. It ships with the frozen attachment, pulp measuring cup, and cleaning brush. More details below.

A notable alternative here that wont cost quite as much is the Mueller Juicer Ultra. It sells on Amazon for just under $70 shipped and is among the most popular options in the price range. It’s not quite as slim, but it will still deliver fresh homemade juice all year round for even less than the Dash above.

If you’re more focused on the outdoor cooking these days, you’ll want to head over to this morning’s Char-Broil gas and charcoal grill deals. Starting from $159 for today only, there are several models at up to 42% off the going rates and at the lowest we can find. Go get all of the details right here. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals to get you ready for summer cookouts.

Dash Compact Masticating Slow Juicer features:

MAKE HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES: Extract the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and wheatgrass with the Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Juicer.

JUICE & PULP SEPARATION FUNCTION – Perfectly separates the pomace from the juice, and extracts the nutrients from the fruits and vegetables into juice. Enjoy the pleasure of less pulp.

UNIQUE COMPACT DESIGN: Compact size is a convenient, space-saving alternative to centrifugal juicers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!