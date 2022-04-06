Rare price drop hits Controller Gear’s Xbox Pro gamepad charging cradle today at $33

Woot is now offering the Controller Gear Universal Xbox Pro Controller Charging Stand for $32.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 at Amazon, this is nearly 20% off the going rate, a rare price drop, and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal includes the white and electric volt model, delivering an officially licensed and organized charging cradle to your gaming setup with a 1100mAh rechargeable battery. It is designed to work with Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One gamepads as well as the Elite model with a construction made of the “same exact high-quality material and color as your” official Microsoft controllers. More details below.

A more affordable, albeit less elegant-looking, solution comes by way of the PowerA Charging Stand for Xbox. This is also an officially licensed option that sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and is available in both black or white colorways right now.

Speaking of Xbox accessories, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Microsoft’s 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset right here. But whatever you do, make sure you go lay some eyes down on the wild custom Sonic Xbox Series S with fuzzy controllers. Then dive into all of today’s console game price drops in this morning’s roundup.

Controller Gear Xbox Pro Controller Charging Stand features:

Experience next gen: the Xbox Pro charging Stand is compatible with Xbox series x|s, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Elite series 1 controllers – Controller sold separately

Premium quality: manufactured with the same exact high-quality Material and Color as your Xbox One Controller

Perfect charge: masterful design that includes a magnetic contact system to ensure a Perfect and secure charge every time

One hand navigation: ergonomically engineered to allow One hand navigation through your Xbox One dashboard while the Controller is on the charging Stand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!