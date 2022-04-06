Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $40, Halo Infinite $40, Cat Quest II $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering digital copies of the Demon’s Souls remake via PSN at $39.89. Regularly $70 and currently selling for $60 in physical form at Amazon, this is 43% off the going rate and the best price we can find on the brilliant FromSoftware remake from Bluepoint Games. FromSoftware’s latest, Elden Ring (available as part of Amazon’s buy two and get one FREE promotion), has now easily solidified itself as a game of the year contender. But if you’re looking to give the original Soulsborne title a go, the remake is a wonderful way to do it. Enhanced from the ground up with modern visuals, the tough-as-nails gameplay remains just with a glorious new coat of paint. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including  Halo Infinite, Cat Quest II, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE SEGA sale, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

***Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

