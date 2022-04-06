Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $40, Halo Infinite $40, Cat Quest II $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering digital copies of the Demon’s Souls remake via PSN at $39.89. Regularly $70 and currently selling for $60 in physical form at Amazon, this is 43% off the going rate and the best price we can find on the brilliant FromSoftware remake from Bluepoint Games. FromSoftware’s latest, Elden Ring (available as part of Amazon’s buy two and get one FREE promotion), has now easily solidified itself as a game of the year contender. But if you’re looking to give the original Soulsborne title a go, the remake is a wonderful way to do it. Enhanced from the ground up with modern visuals, the tough-as-nails gameplay remains just with a glorious new coat of paint. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Halo Infinite, Cat Quest II, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE SEGA sale, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
***Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion
- Halo Infinite Standard Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE SEGA titles from $20
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $30 (Reg. $60)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Rayman Origins Xbox Live $10 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- NHL 22 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
