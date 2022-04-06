LEGO’s 3-in-1 Creator Ferris Wheel sees rare discount to $73, plus Star Wars bundle at $30 off

Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Creator Ferris Wheel at $72.99 shipped when code FERRISWHEEL has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts to date at within $3 of the all-time low. Having launched back as part of the massive summer wave in 2021, the new 3-in-1 Ferris Wheel stacks up to 1,002 pieces that can be assembled into one of three different models. The main build is fittingly the Ferris Wheel itself, which stands over 10 inches tall. Then there’s the two other builds, which continue the fairground theming with bumper cars and a swing ride. To round out the set, you’re also looking at five minifigures and a brick-built dog. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Star Wars fans looking to take some of the action from the new Skywalker Saga game into physical LEGO can also save on the Imperial Light Cruiser bundled with the Imperial Probe Droid for $189.99 when both are added to your cart. That takes $30 off the combined price and is a rare chance to save on both of the sets.

Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away last year, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build

Amongst all of the other LEGO news as of late, be sure to go check out our reviews of the new 2022 Star Wars buildable helmet series. We also just got a first look at three new sets from the upcoming movie Lightyear to go alongside the first look at the upcoming Republic Fighter Tank which has been revealed ahead of dropping this month.

LEGO Creator Ferris Wheel features:

Kids can enjoy a fun-filled day out at the fairground with this brilliantly detailed LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Ferris Wheel. This toy construction set features a rotating Ferris Wheel with 8 gondolas, a ticket booth, a balloon cart with balloon animals, 5 minifigures and a brick-built dog. The fun never stops as kids can build 3 different fairground rides with this supercool LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set. They can assemble the Ferris Wheel, rebuild it into a bumper car playset, transform it into a swing boat ride, or use the bricks to create something completely new.

