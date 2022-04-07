This ASUS RTX 3080 gaming desktop with an Intel i7 processor reaches new low of $1,800

Best Buy is currently offering the ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop with i7/16GB/RTX 3080/512GB SSD/2TB HDD for $1,799.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $2,100, this 14% discount marks a new low price that we can find for this desktop. The computer will come running Windows 10 but can be upgraded to 11 for free. An Intel i7-11700KF processor coupled with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU will make for one beast of a machine. You will have 512GB of SSD storage for your boot drive, which means fast Windows load time and quick access to important programs while the 2TB HDD will act like bulk storage. Gigabit Ethernet is accompanied by Wi-Fi support for those who don’t have access to a wired connection. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and want a portable solution, ASUS has you covered with its ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Ryzen 7/8GB/RTX 3050/512GB SSD for $1,000. The display on this laptop runs an IPS panel at 1080p with a 144Hz refresh rate. While not as powerful as the desktop discussed above, you will be able to play pretty much any game on this laptop and take advantage of the 144Hz refresh rate. The keyboard has an RGB backlight which can be controlled by the ROG software. At $1,000, this laptop is a great way to get into mobile gaming.

With your new gaming desktop, you may want to check out this deal on the original Elgato Stream Deck at $125. This is one of the lowest prices we can find in 2022 so far. Every gaming setup should have a headset. This HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset can be had for $15. This price is the new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $10. If you’re more of a console gamer, check out today’s roundup of video game deals, featuring Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox and PlayStation at $5.

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop i7/16GB/3080 features:

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card, brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to your PC games. The GPU features 10GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-bit memory interface, offering improved performance and power efficiency over the previous Turing-based generation.

11th Generation Intel Core i7-10700KF 3.60GHz Processor (upto 5.0 GHz, 16MB Cache, 8-Cores)

2 TB 7200RPM SATA hard drive & 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive

