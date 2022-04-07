Upgrade your streaming setup with an Elgato Stream Deck now and save $25 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the original Elgato Stream Deck for $124.99 shipped. Normally listed between $130 and $150, this up to 17% discount is among some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked this year. Compatible with Windows and macOS, you will be able to set up a practically unlimited amount of macro and shortcut keys. There are 15 LCD buttons on the deck that can be customized with the Stream Deck software that can switch OBS/XSplit scenes, trigger alerts, and more. Keep reading for more.

You don’t have to be a streamer to utilize the Stream Deck, however. Plenty of users use decks to have shortcuts in Adobe programs and such to optimize their workflow. We went hands-on with the newer MK.2 version and found it was a great companion for Mac users as well. This newer version can be had for $150 right now by the way. While the marketing surrounding these devices may be gamer-centric and focused, don’t be fooled. There are plenty of use cases outside of gaming and streaming where the deck is useful.

Right now you can save on the Elgato CamLink 4K at $97.50. This is useful for capturing video output from your DSLR or mirrorless camera for a webcam or just streaming the camera. Anker’s PowerCast USB Microphone with RGB lighting can be had for $42.50 as well. This, paired with the CamLink and Stream Deck will put you well on your way to a streaming setup.

Elgato Stream Deck features:

Stream Deck puts 15 LCD keys at your fingertips for ultimate studio control. Simply tap to switch scenes, launch media, tweet your feats and more. Personalize your keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds, and get visual feedback every time you execute a command. With Stream Deck, maximize your production value and focus on what matters most: Your audience. Interface Integrated USB 2.0 cable.

