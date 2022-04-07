Today’s best game deals: Cyberpunk 2077 $5, Resident Evil Village $30, much more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its spring game deals, Best Buy is now offering Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4, PS5, and Xbox at just $4.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with no-cost store pickup where available. Currently $30 on Amazon and elsewhere, this is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked. While Cyberpunk 2077 went through its fair share of issues at launch and beyond to say the least, CDPR has been hard at work patching things up on all platforms with a series of upgrades, loads of new content, and more. Get a closer look at all of that right here. At just $5, you should probably just grab this futuristic open-world game anyway while you can. And here’s everything we know about to now in development new saga of The Witcher games. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Resident Evil Village, Rayman Origins, Cat Quest II, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, PGA TOUR 2K21, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!