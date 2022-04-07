Stock up with this 12-pack of chocolate peanut butter Pure Protein bars at $9 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for $9.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $13.50 or so, today’s deal is roughly 33% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked this year, and within about $1 of the last holiday mention. A great time to stock up if you’re running low, they bring 20-grams of protein per bar to your diet along with just 2-grams of sugar and a gluten-free ingredient list. Some of the more affordable options on Amazon that are this popular, the Pure Protein Bars make for great pre- and post-workout options as well as being a healthy snack throughout the day. Head below for more.

A quick browse through Amazon highlights how notable of price this is for 12 protein bars from a popular brand. There really aren’t very many comparable options for a better value right now. Although you might want to take a quick look at the 5-pack of Fiber One Protein Chewy Bars it is just over $4.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. Watch out for the Subscribe & Save discount here as well.

For some high-tech companions to your 2022 workout routine, head over to our fitness tracker deal hub. The new Garmin Instinct S2 Solar wearable is now on sale alongside Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatches from $100 shipped, which is the lowest price we have tracked this year. And here are all of the latest Apple Watch Series 7 price drops as well.

More on Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars:

You will receive one 12 ct box of Pure Protein Bars, Chocolate Peanut Butter, 1.76 oz.

PERFECT COMBINATION: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 2g of sugar, and great taste.

DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Chocolate Peanut Butter bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and is gluten free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!