Nintendo set to bring Mario Golf to the Switch Online library starting next week

Nintendo just recently took to its official Twitter feed to announce Mario Golf for Switch Online. After seeing it bring Earthworm Jim 2 and Dig Dug II to the SNES and NES library last week, Mario Golf is now scheduled to launch later this month for the Nintendo 64 Expansion Pack tier. This announcement comes on the heels of hover racer F-ZERO X making its debut on Nintendo’s N64 online library back in early March, and now joins the already available Mario Tennis and Mario Kart 64 as the next sports-related titles from the Mushroom Kingdom to hit the N64 library. More details below.

Mario Golf for Switch Online releases this month

Mario Golf initially launched back in 1999 on the Nintendo 64. The second game in the Mario Golf series after NES Open Tournament Golf, all of your favorite Mushroom Kingdom mascots are accounted for and playable here including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Wario, alongside others to fill out the roster. Mario Golf launched to universal acclaim back in the day and is now making another debut on Nintendo’s N64 Switch Online library.

Get into the swing! Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members.

Mario Golf for Switch Online is scheduled to go live later this month on April 15, 2022. For those unfamiliar here, it is, like the rest of the Nintendo 64 library, only available to Expansion Pass members. The latest entry in the Mario Golf series for Switch, Mario Golf: Super Rush, is available on Amazon for $49.94, down from the regular $60.

Tee off with Mario and friends as they put a new spin on golf! Choose from 14 different characters, each with their own power and swing styles. You can even taunt opponents to break their concentration! Mario Golf is packed with features, including 10 different modes (such as Tournament, Speed Golf and even Mini-Golf), and six different courses to play through by earning experience points to progress. With easy-to-learn gameplay and a four-player competitive mode, anyone can get into the swing of Mario Golf!

If you need to refresh your base level Switch Online sub, Amazon still offering one-year memberships on sale for $18.50 right here.

