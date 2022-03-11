F-Zero X with online multiplayer now available for Switch Online N64 subscribers

F-Zero for Switch Online is now available to subscribers. Nintendo announced the latest addition to its N64 Switch Online Expansion Pass earlier this week and gamers should see F-Zero available in their N64 library now. The classic futuristic racer comes by way of the pricier N64 tier some folks weren’t particularly happy about, but Nintendo has been regularly adding new titles like Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask and Banjo-Kazooie to help sweeten the value proposition. More details below on F-Zero for Switch Online.

F-Zero for Switch Online N64 now live

More specifically, today’s Switch Online addition is the N64 version of the game known as F-Zero X that initially debuted back in 1998. After being re-released on the Wii and Wii U virtual console, players are getting another chance at the break-neck hoover racer on current-generation hardware – online multiplayer included.

Race at speeds of over 1,000 km/h when F-Zero X comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/11. #Nintendo64. Tag a friend or three you’re going to race against online in the replies!

The game should be available in your N64 library providing you subscribe to the Expansion version for Switch Online (standard one-year subscriptions are still seeing rare price drops on Amazon right here). If you’re unfamiliar with the version of F-Zero for Switch Online launching today, here are some more details and the launch trailer:

Choose from 30 different hover-car racers, including updated versions of the Blue Falcon and other vehicles from the original F-Zero game, and get ready to hit the acceleration! Race to the finish line on tracks that twist and turn through the air. However, you will have to avoid the other 29 cars on the track or else face the consequences! If you’re in a competitive mood, try to win a Grand Prix Cup, get the fastest lap time in a Time Trial, or destroy the competition in a Death Race. You can also challenge three friends in the Versus mode. With five separate play modes, hidden vehicles and courses, and an excellent soundtrack, F-Zero X is a worthy racing title to return to!

In case you missed it, we are also still tracking loads of hangover Mario Day 2022 deals in our roundup. If there are any first-party titles you still need to grab, plenty of them are still seeing holiday price drops.

