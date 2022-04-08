Crucial’s P5 Plus 2TB 6600MB/s PCIe 4 SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $200 ($100+ off)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 or more, this is $40 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low with at least $100 in savings. While not quite as fast as the currently on sale CORSAIR 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs, it is also $100 less expensive and comes in at up to 6600MB/s. It also doesn’t include the built-in heat control you get with the CORSAIR models, but it is heatsink-compatible and will also work great inside of your gaming PC. It ships with a 5-year warranty and is engineered for “hardcore gamers, professionals, creatives who demand high-performance computing,” and more. Head below for additional details.

Another notable option that is also on sale right now for your gaming rig, PS5 or otherwise, is the heatsink-equipped WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD. While obviously not quite as extensive in the storage capacity department, these are some of our favorite options on the market and this one is currently at the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon with a $110 discount price.

But for top-tier, PS5-ready performance, head right over to our aforementioned CORSAIR deals. The latest from the brand reaches speeds up to 7,100MB/s with built-in heat control action and are now starting from $160 shipped. Get a closer look in our hands-on review while you’re at it.

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 Gaming SSD features:

PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 720K/700K IOPS

Engineered for hardcore gamers, professionals, creatives who demand high-performance computing, works well with PS5 and has Heatsink compatibility

Built on our own leading Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology

Rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

5-year limited warranty or up to the max endurance rating of 1200 TBW

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!