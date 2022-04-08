Roborock’s new S7 MaxV smart robot vac and mop hits Amazon low at $90 off, more from $180

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering the brand’s new S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop for $769 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $859, this brand new release is now seeing its first notable price drop at $90 off the going rate. Also matched directly from Roborock. This is the brand’s latest-generation autonomous cleaning system with advanced object detection, an onboard camera with two-way audio for talking with your furry friends, and LiDAR navigation. All of the expected smartphone and voice control is in place here with the ability to ask the vac to clean under the table after dinner at the touch of a button. It also features 3D Structured Light obstacle sensing so it won’t get caught up on that pair of slippers you left on the floor when the lights are off alongside VibraRise tech that automatically lifts the mopping mechanism so it doesn’t get the carpet wet. Head below for more deals on the brand’s less pricey options.

More Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

Roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum features:

Obstacle Avoidance: ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle avoidance uses a camera for hazard recognition, with an LED for recognition in dark rooms for accurate obstacle recognition in day or night.

Real-Time Video Call: Video call to anywhere in your home through your robot. See who you are talking to, and hear them too.

Powerful Suction with Precision Navigation: Clean extra deeply with a maximum suction of 5100Pa in Max+ mode, and get maximum coverage with precision LiDAR navigation.

Avoiding the Unknown: Equipped with 3D Structured Light obstacle sensing, unknown obstacles are accurately identified and avoided.

