OtterBox and LifeProof Apple Watch Series 7 cases/bands now start from $19.50 (New lows)

Amazon is currently running some notable price drops on OtterBox and LifeProof Apple Watch accessories. You can land the 41 or 45mm OtterBox All Day Case for Apple Watch Series 7 in multiple colorways for $19.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much direct, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the latest model at 20% off. You’ll also find the Series 4/5/6/SE model down at the same price and within about $6 of the all-time low. Alongside the limited lifetime warranty from OtterBox, it is designed to guard the display, edges, and crown from unsightly bumps and scratches. It also features “lasting antimicrobial technology” that helps protect that case exterior against “many common bacteria.” More deals and details below.

You’ll also find price drops on LifeProof Apple Watch cases alongside bands from it and OtterBox starting from just under $19.50 Prime shipped right now. The OtterBox All Day Band, for example, is marked down to $23.96 from the regular $30 for another $20 in savings with a similar antimicrobial treatment. Everything is waiting right here.

Prefer the first-party options? While some of the higher-end deals have now sold out, you’ll still find some of the regularly $49 Apple Watch bands on sale in our previous roundup. But if you’re looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest wearable, some fresh new Series 7 deals hit this morning with prices starting from $314 shipped and with up to $85 in savings to be had. Go give them a closer look right here.

OtterBox All Day Case features:

Smooth bumper guards display, edges and crown while precision fit stays on under impact

Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria, it does not protect you or the screen

Sleek design made with 90% recycled plastic complements Apple Watch and allows all features to work seamlessly

