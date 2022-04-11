Microsoft’s 8.3-inch Surface Duo 2 is down to a new all-time low at $500 off on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Pick up the 256GB model for $1,099.99. For comparison, this is a $500 discount, comes in at $250 below our last mention, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As Microsoft’s latest smartphone launched last fall, the Surface Duo 2 delivers an improved folding phone experience over the original model. Sporting the Snapdragon 888 SoC, this device is ready for whatever you throw at it. There’s a larger 8.3-inch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers stylus support as well. Plus, the 3-lens camera array ensures you can capture both pictures and videos of your family this summer. Dive into our launch coverage for more then head below for additional information.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Surface Slim Pen 2 on Amazon. While shipping is delayed a few weeks, only this is Microsoft’s official answer for using a stylus on your new mini tablet/smartphone hybrid. It comes in at $119 from the retailer, making it a great use of your savings. However, if you’re on a tighter budget overall, we recommend going with the Google Pixel 6 Pro or the Pixel 6 depending on the price range you’re trying to stick within. Both are made by Google and offer a premium experience with prices as low as $600.

However, don’t forget that Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra smartphone are now $100 off. You can even add Galaxy Buds 2 for an extra $50, which saves even more. Looking for other great deals? Check out our daily Android apps roundup for additional ways to save, and don’t forget to swing by the Amazon Luna controller deal we just spotted at $50, which marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features:

Open two screens and discover limitless possibilities for apps, email, meetings, and calls that never leaves your side. Now with lightning-fast 5G, optimized audio in every mode, and new dynamic triple lens camera to capture, edit, and share moments. More than a phone, new dual-screen experiences for Microsoft 365 await, plus Xbox gaming, streaming, and every Android app in the Google Play store.

