Android app deals of the day: Crystalline, Vengeance RPG, Galaxy Genome, more

Monday’s best Android app deals have arrived with everything organized for you down below. Just make sure you swing by our Google deal hub for plenty of notable price drops and new all-time lows including offers on Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Nest Learning Thermostat. The app collection is headlined by titles like Crystalline, Vengeance RPG, Mental Hospital V, Galaxy Genome [Space Sim], and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 6 Pro at a new all-time low alongside a rare price drop on Google Pixel Buds A-Series with the first notable discount of the year. On top of that, we also have the Nest Learning Thermostat at the lowest we have tracked in 2022 from $194 sitting next to the rest of our smart home deals right here. Along with this offer on Chromecast with Google TV, we also have price drops on Razer’s Kishi Android controller grip, the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup as well.

Today’s best game deals: Deathloop, Miles Morales, Returnal, Splatoon 2, Jedi Knight, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Crystalline:

The protagonist finds himself mysteriously transported to Terra, a fantasy world empowered by magical crystals. Not long after arriving does he run into Leanna, a Mage-Knight investigating rumors of concentrated energy in the area… which she learns is radiating from him! Together, they journey to understand how he got here and a way for him to return home. They soon discover that his arrival to Terra is more than just a coincidence!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!