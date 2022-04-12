Buy a $50 Apple gift card and score a FREE $5 Amazon credit

Amazon is currently offering a $50 Apple Gift Card with a bundled $5 Amazon credit when code APPLEDEAL is applied at checkout. Available in both digital with email delivery and physical cards with free shipping, this is one of the best values we’ve seen this year to load up your Apple or iTunes account with some credit. Deals on Apple gift cards have been hard to come by these days, so this promotion is a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, we’re tracking a collection of all-time lows across various product categories. Most notably, Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini has returned to the Amazon all-time low of $570 following $129 discount.

Apple Gift Card terms and conditions:

For a limited time while supplies last, receive $5.00 in bounceback credits when you spend $50.00 or more on select Apple Email Gift Cards offered by ACI Gift Cards Inc., an Amazon company. Enter the code APPLEDEAL at checkout. 1 per customer. Offered by Amazon.com.

