Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Cultist Sim, ICEY, SkySafari 7 Plus, more

Monday morning’s best iOS app deals are now live alongside some Mac software deals and more. Just be sure to also give our offers on Apple TV 4K 64GB with the refreshed Siri Remote, the latest AirPods 3, and Apple Watch Series 7 a look while you’re at it. Our app collection is highlighted by titles like Incredibox, Cultist Simulator, ICEY, SkySafari 7 Plus, Notes Writer Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps HD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: New Oxford American Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $10)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Deathloop, Miles Morales, Returnal, Splatoon 2, Jedi Knight, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Wild West: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Space: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DMD Panorama: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 8 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix. Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!