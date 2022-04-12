Game at 270Hz with this G-SYNC-compatible ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch monitor at $619

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 270Hz gaming monitor for $619 shipped. Normally listed for $692, this 11% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $17 of the all-time low price and our previous mention. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 270Hz refresh rate to give you even more frame to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB hub. Each monitor is color-calibrated at the factory and can cover around 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Keep reading for more.

The included monitor stand features all the usual adjustments you’d expect. There is 100mm of height travel with a 25-degree swivel in either direction. You can rotate the monitor to a portrait orientation as well. However, these stands can take up a lot of space on your desk. Check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Arm for $26.59 with the on-page coupon clipped. This mount clamps to your desk, either with the c-clamp or grommet hole clamp. Cable management clips keep your workspace wire-free.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the LG 27-inch 240Hz 1080p gaming monitor for $180. This is a new low price for this G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium compatible monitor. There is also the Lenovo 27-inch curved 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor for $175. If you’re in the market for a prebuilt gaming computer, check out this deal on a Skytech Prism II Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,100. This is $400 in savings and a new low price for a gaming PC that can handle just about anything.

ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 270Hz 1440p gaming monitor features:

27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) HDR gaming monitor with ultrafast 270Hz (overclocking) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

Console Specs: Full HD(1920 X 1080)@120Hz & 1440P (2560 x 1440)@60Hz output on PS5, 1440P(2560 x 1440)@120Hz VRR output on Xbox Series X/S

Robust connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4 DSC x2, HDMI (v2.0) x2, and USB 3.0 x2 ports

