Bugsnax makes its way to Xbox Game Pass on April 28 following PlayStation exclusivity

What was once a PlayStation-exclusive title comes to Xbox via Game Pass starting April 28. That’s right, Bugsnax, which was a launch title for the PlayStation 5, is making its way to quite a few new platforms later this month, including Microsoft’s Xbox One / Series lineup, Nintendo Switch, and even PC via Steam. This comes alongside a free update called The Isle of Bigsnax, so let’s take a look at all that’ll be coming to Bugsnax on April 28.

Exclusive no more: Bugsnax makes its way to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Bugsnax is a cute game where you’ll go on a “whimsical” adventure to Snaktooth Island, which is home of the “legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax.” The game started out life as an exclusive title on PlayStation and Epic Games for PC, but is now expanding its horizon in the upcoming Isle of Bigsnax update launching later this month.

This new story expansion will add around three hours of new story and quest content to the game, allowing you to explore a “strange island” that has “risen from the sea, crawling with giant-sized Bugsnax.” However, The Isle of Bigsnax not only a big content update for Bugsnax, but also marks the official release on other platforms, like we mentioned above. Starting later this month, Bugsnax will be available on all Xbox One and Series consoles as well as PC through Game Pass. This is pretty big, as it means that people with older first-generation Xbox one consoles, brand-new Series X, or even PC can get in on the Bugsnax fun now. Plus, the game is also making its way to Nintendo Switch for on-the-go gaming, and Steam for those who aren’t a fan of using Epic Games’ launcher.

The Isle of Bigsnax comes to the title as a free content update to all those who already own the game. The title itself doesn’t have a launch price set yet on Steam or Switch, but we can expect it to cost the same $24.99 it does on Epic and PlayStation. However, Xbox players (and PC owners alike) will love the fact that Bugsnax will be available through Game Pass on April 28, meaning it’s able to be played without any further purchases required, including the incoming Isle of Bigsnax update.

9to5Toys’ take

At this point, I’d count most “exclusives” as time-limited and not forever given how things are moving these days. Sony used to be the king of exclusives, but many titles, including the Horizon series as well as God of War, and now Bugsnax, are making their way to other platforms. Hopefully, soon, we won’t have to pick a console to play specific games, but instead we can pick our favorite platform and play any game…one can dream, right?

Either way, it’s great to see different studios playing nice with other platforms that they haven’t partnered with in the past. I love that we’re seeing more exclusive titles launching on additional platforms, even if it does happen a few years after release. Personally, I’m tired of the “I have to have a PlayStation for X game and Xbox for Y game and PC for Z game” mindset that so many gamers are in. I’ve now sold all of my consoles and game on PC exclusively (though I do have a Switch around, but it’s rarely touched.) PC is just far more versatile when it comes to gaming and I love what it enables me to do. Plus, games are often lower cost on PC and there are more stores to choose from. The only thing I don’t like about PC is that I’m missing out on some Sony-exclusive titles, because just about every Xbox game is available on desktop these days.

