PlayStation State of Play kicks off now with 20 minutes of upcoming PS4 and PS5 games

It’s now time for another PlayStation State of Play presentation. Today’s broadcast is expected to run just shy of 30 minutes or so and feature upcoming titles for both PlayStation 4 and Sony’s flagship PS5 console. “Tune in for updates on existing games, as well as a few reveals from our partners around the world. See you then!” Everything kicks off right now, and you can follow along with today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation below.

New PlayStation State of Play presentation

Today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, according to Sony’s official PS Blog update, will feature nearly 30 minutes of updates on new and existing titles, just don’t expect to see much from Sony’s first-party studios here. It sounds like Sony is saving some of its in-house holiday announcements for another presentation, choosing to focus on “upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4.”

Here are more details from Sony:

This time out, we’ll be focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4. The show is looking to be ~20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.

You can follow along with the presentation below and be sure to check back after for full-resolution footage and more:

Updating…

Deathverse

Here’s your first look at Deathverse…Coming Spring 2022

Presenting the multiplayer melee survival action game “”DEATHVERSE -LET IT DIE-”! Greetings to all of you looking to relieve your daily stress and fulfill an insane desire for extreme self-expression. We invite you to take part as a contestant in a literal survival game show that has enthralled the world over! !

We are OFK

A five episode series in the form of a bio pic-style adventure-style game. It releases in 2022.

From indie pop band OFK: We Are OFK follows the lives of four friends in their 20s as they attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make art in Los Angeles. Coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5.

More details on new Bugsnax update

Giant bugs, new cosmetic items, customized player homes, and more…

In the Isle of BIGsnax update, explore a mysterious new land crawling with supersized Bugsnax. Back on Snaktooth, you can complete challenges from your mailbox, collect decorations to personalize your hut, and most important of all: put hats on your favorite Bugsnax! This free content update to Bugsnax will be available early 2022 on PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Gameplay and announce date for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Death’s Door

Death’s Door releases November 23, 2021

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry.

Kartrider Drift

PlayStation welcomes the newest title from KartRider, the popular racing franchise with over 300 million players! KartRider: Drift is the only free-to-play, cross-platform kart racer where arcade thrills and the fastest drift fueled competition meet deep kart and character customization, all delivered in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. Challenge your friends regardless of what platform they play on and enjoy no barriers with no pay walls or pay to win racing. Created from the ground up for dynamic, online gameplay where new content will be added regularly with more significant content updates every Season!

KOF King of Fighters XV

King of Fighters XV releases February 17, 2022

We’re proud to announce an Open Beta Test for KOF XV! Players can choose from 8 characters, including our newest one, Dolores. Features modes like Online Casual Matches and Room Matches.

First Class Trouble

A first look at First Class Trouble — an online social deduction game…releases next month starting November 2, 2021.

Six players enter the game together, but two of them are naughty Personoids, secretly trying to stop the Residents from escaping. Who can you trust? Social deduction is your key to survival! In this video, the Invisible Walls team outlines the roles of both Resident and Personoid, and provides strategic insights to help you come out on top—no matter which side you’re on!

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Square Enix’s Star Ocean The Divine Force is coming in 2022

Star Ocean 25th Anniversary commemorative product. Square Enix and developer Tri-Ace present the latest title in the Star Ocean RPG series. Featuring a story that blends fantasy and a sci-fi settings, a plethora of different playable characters and side stories, and a unique battle system that allows for thrilling fights using simple and instinctive controls. Due for release in 2022

Little Devil Inside update

Official gameplay trailer for Neostream’s upcoming PS5 title – Little Devil Inside.

