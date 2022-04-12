Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon lows at $150 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time and one of the first overall markdowns to date. It’s $30 under our previous mention, as well. The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set. The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. There’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

Those savings also carry over to yet another one of Jabra’s latest earbuds. Its new Elite 7 Active buds launched right alongside the lead deal and are now also down to a new all-time low. Sitting at $149.99 via Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is $10 below our previous mention in order to deliver the best price yet. You’re looking at much of the same ANC features, just with a rubberized veneer exterior that should prove to be a bit more rugged.

If you’d rather go with a more first-party solution for your preferred ecosystem, our headphones guide is packed with a few notable price cuts to start off the week. For starters, the quite popular AirPods 3 are now on sale for $150 and joined by the likes of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. The latter of which is on sale for the first time this year.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

