Google Pixel Buds A-Series see first discount of the year at $89

B&H is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $89 shipped. Marking the very first discount of the year from the usual $99 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $10 in savings that are as rare as they come. The last discount was back on Black Friday. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Clocking in at a more affordable $41 price tag, going with these Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds might be a better call if you’re on a budget. While you’re missing out on the first-party integrations found on the Google pair above, these arrive with 40-hour battery life and other notable features for the price.

This week has already proved to be quite the exciting one in terms of Google discounts, and it is only Monday. Right now the Pixel 6 Pro is down to a new Amazon all-time low in unlocked condition following a rare discount. That is now joined by a pair of price cuts on Google’s latest Nest thermostats, which are down to some of the best prices of the year from $115.

More on Google Pixel Buds A-Series:

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!